Mortal remains of Indian sailor who died aboard tanker off Oman coast brought to port

The mortal remains of Nishant Uirthanathan, who died due to medical complications onboard a tanker off the coast of Oman, were brought to port, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), a body representing Indian seafarers globally, said on Monday.

Uirthanathan's body was disembarked from MT Celestial at the Port of Duqm in Oman and transferred to the Ministry of Health Hospital, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said.

In a post on X, the union expressed concern over the lack of immediate medical support and called for the swift repatriation of his remains to his family in Tamil Nadu.

"An unforgettable tragedy marked by shocking hypocrisy: all SOS alerts were ignored, and timely medical support was denied, leading to the death of this young officer.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the circumstances surrounding Nishant Uirthanathan's death on the tanker off the coast of Oman? ⌵ Nishant Uirthanathan died due to medical complications while on board the tanker MT Celestial. He fell seriously ill and passed away on June 11, two days after showing visible signs of distress. 2 Why has the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) expressed concern over Uirthanathan's case? ⌵ FSUI raised concerns about the lack of immediate medical support and alleged that SOS alerts were ignored, contributing to the seafarer's death. They criticized the inadequate refrigeration facilities available for preserving the body. 3 How is the Indian Embassy in Muscat involved in the repatriation of Uirthanathan's remains? ⌵ The Indian Embassy in Muscat is coordinating with all parties involved to make necessary arrangements for the early repatriation of Nishant Uirthanathan's mortal remains to India. 4 What actions did the FSUI take regarding the preservation of Uirthanathan's body on the vessel? ⌵ The FSUI reported that crew members used cold water bottles to slow down the decomposition of Uirthanathan's body, as the vessel lacked proper refrigeration facilities. 5 Should the Indian government intervene in the handling of Uirthanathan's case and similar incidents? ⌵ Yes, given the circumstances surrounding the delayed medical assistance and subsequent handling of deceased seafarers, many believe the Indian government should take more assertive actions to protect its nationals and address such urgent matters effectively.

"Despite three days of bureaucracy, his body remains onboard. We demand immediate repatriation to his family in Tamil Nadu," the FSUI wrote.

According to the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Uirthanathan passed away on 11 June - two days after falling "seriously ill" onboard MT Celestial.

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On Saturday, a video surfaced on social media showing crew members offering Uirthanathan food while he appeared visibly unwell.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Muscat had said: "Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India," while conveying condolences to the bereaved family.

Union raises concerns over delayed assistance The FSUI said that a timely response to the SOS alerts could have saved the 35-year-old seafarer. The union also alleged that the vessel lacked adequate refrigeration facilities to preserve the body, forcing crew members to use bottles of cold water in an attempt to slow down decomposition.

The union released a video that it claimed showed the officer's body covered in plastic sheets. Crew members had wrapped the body to help preserve it while awaiting assistance.

“His body has remained onboard for over 2 days with no proper refrigeration. Crew is using cold water bottles in a desperate attempt to slow decomposition — a horrifying and health-risking situation," FSUI said.

Incident follows deaths of three Indian seafarers The death came days after three Indian seafarers were killed in a US strike on a tanker off Oman, prompting criticism from members of the public and opposition parties.

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Opposition leaders urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit later this week.

On Friday, India lodged a second protest with the United States over a strike that took place more than three months into the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said it had summoned the US chargé d’affaires to convey "its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping".