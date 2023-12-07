Mortal remains of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, shot dead in Jaipur, reach Rajput Sabha Bhawan for cremation
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's mortal remains were brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Rajasthan's Jaipur on December 7, morning for people to pay their last respects. Sukhdev Singh's last rites will be performed in his native village, Gogamedi, at today evening.
