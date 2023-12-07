The mortal remains of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi were brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Rajasthan's Jaipur on December 7 for people to pay their last respects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's mortal remains were brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday morning for people to pay their last respects. Sukhdev Singh's last rites will be performed in his native village, Gogamedi, this evening.

Sukhdev's supporters laid flowers and paid their tributes to the mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Afterwards, the mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh will be taken to Gogamedi village in Hanumangarh district via the Shri Bhavani Niketan School campus in Jaipur.

"There is a program of offering flowers now. From Bhawan Niketan, his body will be taken to Gogamedi and on the way there will be flower offerings at various localities and roads. He was a social leader of Rajasthan, not only for Rajputs but for all. So tributes will be paid to him wherever his body will be taken," Ramsingh Chandlei, the president of Rajput Sabha Bhavan said on Thursday, December 7.

On December 5, Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur. The next day, the Rajput community declared a state-wide bandh in protest of the murder. However, the bandh was later called off.

Two shooters were identified by the Rajasthan Police as being involved in the killing. According to the state police, the two attackers were Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, who live in Mahendragarh, Haryana.

During the exchange of fire with the police, Gogamedi's third attacker, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed. Police reported that one of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire.

The Jaipur station house officer (SHO) was suspended along with two other policemen following the brazen murder on Wednesday.

Who is responsible for the Sukhdev's death? Livemint reported in February that, in an official communiqué, the Punjab DGP office had informed their Rajasthan counterparts that gangster Sampat Nehra of Lawrence Bishnoi gang had plans to kill the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief.

BJP leader Diya Kumari said that it was the responsibility of the Congress Government, but it wasn't done. "I express my sympathies to the family. But I would also like to say that such incidents have become common in Jaipur, in Rajasthan. Nobody had heard of gang wars in Rajasthan. But in five years of Congress rule, such incidents have become common. Law and order have completely failed," she added, as reported by Mint earlier.

