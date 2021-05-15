The mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, arrived in India on Saturday. The remains arrived at the Delhi airport, where Union Minister V Muraleedharan and Rony Yedidia Clein and Israel's Deputy Envoy paid floral tribute to Santhosh.

In a tweet, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said: "With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined. I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them."

With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined.



I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them. pic.twitter.com/97bvOziCpG — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 15, 2021

On Friday, Muraleedharan had informed that the mortal remains were being repatriated from Israel to Kerala via New Delhi. "The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi.They will reach her native place tomorrow," Muraleedharan had said in a tweet.

Native of Keerithodu in Idukki district, Soumya had been working as a housemaid in Israel for the last seven years. She was killed when the rocket fell on her residence in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over video call, her family told news agency PTI.

