Mortality data from civic bodies key to gauge covid impact

While local bodies already possess such data, it is mostly available only through India’s Civil Registration System (CRS), whose report is released with a lag of two years. These numbers, if issued early by urban bodies, could help policymakers and researchers estimate how many more people died in 2020 and 2021 than the usual annual number. Though this may not conclusively tell how many died of covid, it could still help drive timely policy action to counter the pandemic and its consequences, experts said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}