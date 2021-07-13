Mortality, ICU stay, treatment costs lower among the covid-inoculated: study

The study was conducted during the second wave (March and April 2021) and considered a sample size of 3,820 hospitalized patients from across India who were 45 years and above. The cohort study revealed that the average cost of hospitalization of the unvaccinated group was ₹2.77 lakh, while the vaccinated group recorded an average cost of ₹2.1 lakh. The reduction is cost was due to factors such as reduced need of ICU requirement and reduction in the length of hospital stay from an average of 7 days among unvaccinated to an average of 4.9 days for the vaccinated group.