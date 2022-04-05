Mortgage permission to be granted to builders in Noida for Centre's stress fund

Mortgage permission to be granted to builders in Noida for Centre's stress fund1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
Noida Authority conducted their 204th Board Meeting on Monday, where the decision to grant mortgage permission and reschedule dues was taken.
NOIDA : Noida authorities have decided to grant mortgage permission to real estate developers in order to help them access the Centre's stress funds to complete their projects.
Special Window for Affordable & Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) was announced by the government in November 2019. The SWAMIH fund was brought into existence to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects comprising 4.58 lakh housing units across the country.
SBICAP Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the State Bank of India, is the investment manager of the SWAMIH fund.
So far, at least three housing projects under the Noida Authority's jurisdiction have received the SWAMIH fund, according to officials.
"SWAMIH fund has been formed by the central government to rescue the group housing sector from the financial crisis," the Noida Authority said in a statement.
It further noted that "on receipt of proposal from SBI CAP under SWAMIH fund by Noida Authority, mortgage permission will be granted in favour of SBI CAP to the builder concerned."
"The builders' projects in which the time of final payment has expired, the facility for re-scheduling of overdues will also be allowed by the authority," it said.
