The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has exceeded the target for highway construction for fiscal year 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic that led to a lockdown during the year, it said in a statement.

MoRTH has constructed 12,205.25 km of national highways till 22 March 2021 in the current financial year, clocking a construction of 34 kilometres per day. "This is also 1,205 km more than the target (11,000 km) fixed for the current fiscal," the ministry said in the statement.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

"This is almost three times the rate of construction of highways of about 12 km per day in 2014-15," it added.

This achievement is significant as the first few months of the current financial year were lost due to nation-wide lockdown in the wake of covid-19 pandemic, the ministry said in the statement, and added that construction activities were badly affected during the period.

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier in March announced achieving the target of constructing 11,000 km of national highways, one month ahead of schedule.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via