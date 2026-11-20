New Delhi: The government is creating a large panel of qualified, independent road safety auditors who will be responsible for evaluating and approving safety aspects of highways projects, including bridges, tunnels, and other road infrastructure, according to two persons aware of the matter.
Govt empanels independent auditors to strengthen highway safety checks
SummaryUnder the initiative, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) will empanel a pool of qualified road safety auditors from which highway developers and concessionaires will have to select professionals to assess their projects.
New Delhi: The government is creating a large panel of qualified, independent road safety auditors who will be responsible for evaluating and approving safety aspects of highways projects, including bridges, tunnels, and other road infrastructure, according to two persons aware of the matter.
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