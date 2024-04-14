MoRTH looks at record ₹60,000 crore monetization in FY25
MoRTH plans to raise record ₹60,000 crore through monetization this fiscal, with a focus on toll-operate-transfer highways and NHAI InvIT. The target is part of the national monetization pipeline to achieve ₹1.6 trillion by FY25.
New Delhi: The union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) is looking to raise a record ₹60,000 crore from monetization in the current fiscal, two people aware of the matter said.
