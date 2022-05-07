MoRTH proposes online issue of trade certificates for unregistered vehicles

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification where it has proposed amendments in certain provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 pertaining to the trade certificate.
The Central government has decided to issue online trade certificate and registration marks for unregistered vehicles as part of its ease of doing business initiative.
As per the proposed changes, a dealer/ manufacturer/importer of motor vehicles, or a test agency can apply for a trade certificate and Trade Registration Marks electronically for multiple types of vehicles in a single application on the Vahan portal, without the need to visit the RTO.
The amendments has also proposed streamlining of fees on the basis of the number of trade registration marks being applied for. The validity of the Trade Certificate has also been increased from 12 months to 5 years.
Further, as the trade certificate and registration marks are proposed to be allotted online i.e. electronically on the portal, therefore compliance burden regarding Intimation of loss or destruction of a trade certificate and application for duplicate has been removed.
A trade certificate is required only in case of vehicles that are neither registered nor temporarily registered. Such vehicles can only be in the possession of a dealer/ manufacturer/importer of motor vehicles, or a test agency specified in rule 126 or any entity specified by the Central government.
