MoRTH constructs a record 37 kilometres of highways each day in FY21

"Over the last seven years, the length of national highways has gone up by 50% from 91,287 km (as of April 2014) to 137,625 km (as on 20 March 2021). Total budgetary outlay increased by 5.5 times, from Rs33,414 crore in financial year 2015 to Rs1,83,101 crore in financial year 2022," MoRTH said in a release.