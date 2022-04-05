OPEN APP
COLOMBO : Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late on Tuesday revoked the emergency rule ordinance that had gone into effect on April 1, even as the government struggled to quell protests amid the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.

In a Gazette notification, Rajapaksa said the emergency rule ordinance would stand revoked as of midnight on April 5.

Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet on Monday and sought to form a unity government as public unrest surged over his handling of the economic crisis that has led to shortages of food and fuel and prolonged power cuts.

