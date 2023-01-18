Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  MoS Chandrasekhar to deliver keynote address at Technology Law Conference

MoS Chandrasekhar to deliver keynote address at Technology Law Conference

1 min read . 10:26 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The law meet is an annual event that brings together lawyers from across the world to discuss pressing issues in the domain of technology policy

The Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will deliver the keynote address at the Itech International India Conference in Bengaluru on Thursday.  

The Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will deliver the keynote address at the Itech International India Conference in Bengaluru on Thursday.  

“The Minister will be speaking on the Vision of Digital India at the conference being organized by the International Technology Law Association," said the Ministry of Electronics & IT in a press release. 

“The Minister will be speaking on the Vision of Digital India at the conference being organized by the International Technology Law Association," said the Ministry of Electronics & IT in a press release. 

The law meet is an annual event that brings together lawyers from across the world to discuss pressing issues in the domain of technology policy and is considered among the foremost conferences in the field. 

The law meet is an annual event that brings together lawyers from across the world to discuss pressing issues in the domain of technology policy and is considered among the foremost conferences in the field. 

“After the Conference, the minister will visit the office of NXP semiconductors. He will be interacting with the NXP Design leadership community and have a dialogue on building the Indian semiconductor ecosystem," the ministry added.   

“After the Conference, the minister will visit the office of NXP semiconductors. He will be interacting with the NXP Design leadership community and have a dialogue on building the Indian semiconductor ecosystem," the ministry added.   

As part of this visit Chandrasekhar will also be meeting various NXP mentored Design and systems startups in the domains of AI, 5G and automotive DRM.   

As part of this visit Chandrasekhar will also be meeting various NXP mentored Design and systems startups in the domains of AI, 5G and automotive DRM.   

“The minister will also meet the India Global Capability Center (GCC) Heads of leading international corporations such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Samsung, Sony among others," the ministry said.   

“The minister will also meet the India Global Capability Center (GCC) Heads of leading international corporations such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Samsung, Sony among others," the ministry said.   

The discussion with the corporates will be centered around how GCC’s can create more employment opportunities in India as well create grass root skills development.  

The discussion with the corporates will be centered around how GCC’s can create more employment opportunities in India as well create grass root skills development.  

The second day of the Minister’s visit will include attending a Rozgar Mela. Rozgar Melas are organised with the intent of fast-tracking the meeting of job seekers and employers. 

The second day of the Minister’s visit will include attending a Rozgar Mela. Rozgar Melas are organised with the intent of fast-tracking the meeting of job seekers and employers. 

He will also be visiting the Karnataka Public School Uttarahalli in Bengaluru to interact with students and teachers.

He will also be visiting the Karnataka Public School Uttarahalli in Bengaluru to interact with students and teachers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP