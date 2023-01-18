MoS Chandrasekhar to deliver keynote address at Technology Law Conference

MoS Chandrasekhar to deliver keynote address at Technology Law Conference1 min read . 10:26 PM IST
The law meet is an annual event that brings together lawyers from across the world to discuss pressing issues in the domain of technology policy
The Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will deliver the keynote address at the Itech International India Conference in Bengaluru on Thursday.
“The Minister will be speaking on the Vision of Digital India at the conference being organized by the International Technology Law Association," said the Ministry of Electronics & IT in a press release.
The law meet is an annual event that brings together lawyers from across the world to discuss pressing issues in the domain of technology policy and is considered among the foremost conferences in the field.
“After the Conference, the minister will visit the office of NXP semiconductors. He will be interacting with the NXP Design leadership community and have a dialogue on building the Indian semiconductor ecosystem," the ministry added.
As part of this visit Chandrasekhar will also be meeting various NXP mentored Design and systems startups in the domains of AI, 5G and automotive DRM.
“The minister will also meet the India Global Capability Center (GCC) Heads of leading international corporations such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Samsung, Sony among others," the ministry said.
The discussion with the corporates will be centered around how GCC’s can create more employment opportunities in India as well create grass root skills development.
The second day of the Minister’s visit will include attending a Rozgar Mela. Rozgar Melas are organised with the intent of fast-tracking the meeting of job seekers and employers.
He will also be visiting the Karnataka Public School Uttarahalli in Bengaluru to interact with students and teachers.
