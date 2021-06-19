OPEN APP
Home >News >India >MoS Fertiliser Mandaviya inspects IFFCO's nano urea liquid plant in Gujarat

Minister of State for Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya on Saturday visited IFFCO's Kalol plant in Gujarat and took stock of the production progress of 'nano urea'.    

On May 31, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) introduced the world's first 'nano urea' in liquid form. Its production has commenced from this month.   

It is a patented technology of IFFCO developed at its Nano Biotechnology Research Center, Gujarat. IFFCO has priced nano urea liquid at 240 per bottle, which is 10 per cent cheaper than the cost of a bag of conventional urea.   

"Took stock of the production progress of Nano Urea at the state-of-the-art IFFCO Plant in Kalol, Gujarat. Also flagged off a consignment of 'Nano Urea'," Mandaviya tweeted.    

Eco-friendly nano urea will ensure economic savings and higher yield for the farmers, he added.    

According to IFFCO, the use of nano urea by farmers will not only improve soil health and crop productivity but will also reduce the use of chemical fertilisers.

The nano urea plant at Kalol has production capacity of 1.5 lakh bottles per day.    

Besides Kalol, IFFCO plans to construct nano urea plants at its Aonla and Phulpur facilities in Uttar Pradesh in Phase- I by end of this fiscal. In Phase-II, four more plants will be commissioned by 2022-23, producing another 18 crore bottles.       

Farmers can easily use nano urea. One 500 ml bottle of nano urea is sufficient for spraying two times over an acre of field. Now, instead of carrying a 45 kg bag of urea on their shoulder, farmers can easily use a 500 ml bottle of IFFCO nano urea, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

