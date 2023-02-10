Union Minister of state for Mines, Coal and Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve led the Indian delegation in the Mining Indaba conclave at Cape Town, South Africa.

“An attractive Indian pavilion was installed at the conference venue showcasing the strength of Indian mining and mineral sector. The theme of the pavilion was ‘Investment opportunities in India’. It was inaugurated by Danve and Brijendra Pratap Singh, Minister of Mining and Labour department, Government of Madhya Pradesh on 6 February, 2023," the Ministry of Mines said.

The design and content of the pavilion were highly appreciated by the international delegates. On the occasion, a brochure and a booklet highlighting the initiatives and reform undertaken by the Ministry of Mines and upcoming actionable mineral blocks of various state governments were distributed.

“Bilateral ministerial level meetings with Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Congo and Zambia took place on the sidelines of the Conference. Several interactions have taken place among the Indian delegates and delegates from various countries and organizations," the ministry added.

The High Commissioner of India in South Africa and Consulate General of India at Cape Town took part in the program and extended support for the successful participation of Government of India.

Minister Danve addressed the international audience on 8 February, highlighting the initiatives of the Indian government in the mining and mineral sector and urged them to investment in India.