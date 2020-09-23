MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away

Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Angadi on Wednesday passed away nearly two weeks after he was tested positive for covid-19.

The 63-year-old four-time Member of Parliament hailed from Belagavi, Karnataka. Angadi had served as BJP vice-president of the Belagavi district in 1996-99 and later as the unit’s president from 2001-04. Angadi also served on the committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, consultative committee on Finance and Human Resource Development, among others.

He was tested positive for coronavirus on September 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “Suresh Angadi was an exceptional karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Railway minister Piyush Goyal said that Angadi worked hard to make Indian Railways a world class service provider. “Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated