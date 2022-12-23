MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar holds stakeholders’ meet on DPDP Bill 2022

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said that Modi government’s vision is to build a modern framework that will prevent misuse of personal data, that too in a way it does not to create a compliance-heavy framework
Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday held stakeholders’ meet on Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, public consultations for which are open till January 2, 2023.
Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday held stakeholders' meet on Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, public consultations for which are open till January 2, 2023.
Chandrasekhar added that the bill will act as a kinetic enabler for personal data protection while catalyzing data led innovation and startup ecosystem. “Post the bill, the intermediaries will have to go for deep behavioral changes -- it will no longer be business as usual for them."
He said that the stakeholders came up with various suggestions related to different clauses of the bill including the penalty regime for data fiduciaries, regarding obtaining parental consent for children, cross border data flows and about consent managers and how the government intends on regulating them and many others.
The Minister also provided clarity on the deemed consent clause for government’s access to data.
The discussions were moderated by Amit Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Rakesh Maheshwari, Senior Director and Group Coordinator, (MeitY).
The attendees included representatives from industry, think-tanks, law firms, consumer and citizen rights group & discussed the crucial role that the provisions of the Bill are going to play for data protection.
