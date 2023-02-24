Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the 2nd Semicon India Future Design Roadshow at IISc in Bengaluru on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that India is growing rapidly in global electronics value chains and rapid growth of digitalization, along with India’s high-growth digital and innovation economy, has created opportunities in the New World Order of Semiconductor and Electronics.
Chandrasekhar added that three trends are currently visible. “First, there has been an acceleration in digitalization and governments around the world are digitizing rapidly. Secondly, we are at an inflection point, and third, for the world, New India is becoming a trusted partner in terms of delivering talent, global products, digital products and services."
He said that Semicon India Future Design represents one such opportunity. “The aim is to encourage startups, next-generation innovators, and business leaders to invest in semiconductor sector in India."
The minister added that the India Semiconductor Research Centre (ISRC) which will be a private, industry led research centre will soon be launched. “The Semiconductor Laboratory is being modernized and pivoted into research fab and will be co-located with the ISRC."
Chandrasekhar said that the government plans to introduce an educational curriculum as part of the Future Skills programme. “It has been developed in collaboration with industry experts and academics. A large number of colleges will have new degrees, new electives, and new certification programs in VLSI. We are actively working with fab companies to create on the job training type of internships for students in the semiconductor space."
He announced the launch of the ChipIN Centre at C-DAC India, Bangalore which will act as one stop centre to provide Semiconductor Design Tools, Fab access, Virtual Prototyping Hw Lab access to Fabless Chip Designers of the country.
The minister said that India AI Datasets program is going to be launched soon. “It will be the world’s largest datasets program which will in turn catalyse the Intelligent compute, AI compute, device and the system design ecosystem."
Speaking about the potential for collaboration between Indian startups and Global semiconductor majors, Chandrasekhar said that Global Semicon majors can enhance their ability to innovate beyond the normal innovation horizon through the power of Semicon India Future Design Startups.
He also outlined India’s ambitions with respect to the DIR-V (Digital India RISC-V Microprocessor Program) which will help develop, siliconize and create design wins for future around SHAKTI and VEGA RISC-V Processors and commercial grade Indian Processors this year. “We are building a comprehensive architecture around RISC-V and aims to make India a RISC-V Talent hub for the world."
