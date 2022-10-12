MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar to address Grameen Udyami Convocation

Union Minister of state for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar will address the Convocation of Gramin Udyami Skill Training Programme in Ranchi on Thursday.
“The Gramin Udyami Skill Training Programme is based on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It targets empowering the rural youth by providing them specific skilling opportunities. The pilot project was launched in May, 2022 and covered five states, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. During the first leg 152 candidates were enrolled, of which 132 successfully completed the course and were given certificates," said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The next leg (Phase 1.2) was held in four states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha. A total of 165 candidates will be given the certificates during the ceremony.
“Training was provided in five disciplines- electrical and solar energy, agricultural mechanization, e-governance, plumbing and masonry, two-wheeler repair and maintenance. The next phase (Phase 1.3), solely for women’s groups, will soon begin in Gumla (Jharkhand) by October/November, for which 153 women have already enrolled," the ministry added.
Talking about the Village Engineers Programme, the minister said its main objective is to strengthen local village economies and limit migration as well as dependence on cities for livelihood opportunities.
“It aims to create new opportunities for employment/self-employment and entrepreneurship locally so that tribal youth can start their own businesses, generating more livelihood opportunities for themselves as well as for others," he added.
