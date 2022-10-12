MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar to address Grameen Udyami Convocation

“The Gramin Udyami Skill Training Programme is based on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It targets empowering the rural youth by providing them specific skilling opportunities. The pilot project was launched in May, 2022 and covered five states, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. During the first leg 152 candidates were enrolled, of which 132 successfully completed the course and were given certificates," said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.