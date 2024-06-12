Suresh Gopi expects ‘space’ to do films amid ‘quitting’ rumours: ‘Will not ditch my passion’

BJP Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, who took charge as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Tourism, on Wednesday asserted that films are definitely one of his top priorities, and he believes he will be given the space to pursue his passion.

“Films are one of my priorities. I think I will be given this space. I told them. My Prime Minister and the Home Minister will find a method by which I will not ditch my passion,” Gopi told ANI.

His remarks came amid speculations claiming the actor-turned-politician “wants to quit” from the Council of Ministers as he “wants to do films”.

He clarified his commitment to his ministerial duties, emphasising his dedication to understanding and promoting state tourism and the country’s tourism industry.

“I have to be made knowledgeable about the capacity of my chair, the areas which are available for me to penetrate and then set a platter for which I have to study the ministry and the terrain of the whole country,” he said.

'Suresh Gopi wants to quit' claim On Monday, the Kerala unit of the Congress took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that Suresh Gopi “wants to quit because he wants to do films!" just hours after taking oath as the Minister of State.

“@BJP4India @narendramodi, why this mockery of voters? Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life, and most importantly, stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the constitution," the post read.

However, the BJP MP refuted the claim and said, “I have already accepted the ministerial position, and I have been sworn in”.

Suresh Gopi, an actor and a BJP MP from Thrissur, is the first and only BJP MP from Kerala. He won the Thrissur seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Among the 72 Ministers who were sworn in on Sunday, Gopi was included in Prime Minister Modi's government and took the oath as a Minister of State at Rashtrapati Bhavan.