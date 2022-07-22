MoS terms use of crypto logical extension of fintech as currency a challenge

"Crypto as a means of payment is logical extension of fintech but crypto as an asset class and crypto as a substitute for currency is an area with which all currencies of the world and all regulators of the world are struggling with. We will find our way with prudence, caution. We have completely clear objective as to who will do crypto in India. The government has said that RBI will do crypto the digital rupee as first measure and then we see how market evolves," Chandrasekhar said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}