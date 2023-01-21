Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight diverted after bomb threat; 2nd incident in a month1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM IST
A Moscow-Goa chartered flight carrying 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan following a bomb threat.
A Moscow-Goa chartered flight carrying 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat, news agency PTI has reported quoting a police official.
