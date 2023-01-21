A Moscow-Goa chartered flight carrying 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat, news agency PTI has reported quoting a police official.

As per the senior police official, the flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am.

Azur Air flight AZV2463 was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said.

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official told PTI.

This is the second such incident which occurred nearly two weeks.

Earlier on 10 January, a Moscow-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat. Azur Air international flight was diverted to the Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat and made a safe emergency landing there at 9.49 pm on Monday, officials had said. After evacuating all 236 passengers and eight crew members, the plane as well as the luggage was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found. The crew and passengers spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.

(With inputs from PTI)