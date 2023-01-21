Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight diverted after bomb threat; 2nd incident in a month

Earlier on 10 January, a Moscow-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat. Azur Air international flight was diverted to the Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat and made a safe emergency landing there at 9.49 pm on Monday, officials had said. After evacuating all 236 passengers and eight crew members, the plane as well as the luggage was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found. The crew and passengers spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}