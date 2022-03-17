MOSPI's Twitter handle hacked briefly; shows display picture of Elon Musk

MOSPI's Twitter handle hacked briefly; shows display picture of Elon Musk1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Tesla chief Elon Musk appeared on the display picture of the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) in what appeared to be a hacked account of the ministry. The ministry has around 40,000 followers on Twitter. The pictured remained on display for around half an hour, following which it was restored later in the afternoon.
The ministry later got in touch with the cybercrime cell, following which it reset its password, PTI reported. The hacker also posted replies using the ministry's handle to some tweets by users. There was no new tweet from the ministry's handle when it was hacked.
The ministry may issue a statement in this regard soon. The MOSPI publishes important macroeconomic data in the form of national accounts, industrial production indexes and inflation indices, among others. It tweets important national statistics, used by policymakers as well as executives for decision making.
Recently, the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting too was briefly hacked by cybercriminals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" in December 2021 and was secured after the matter was escalated to the micro-blogging site, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Sunday. As per the screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, tweets were put out from PM Modi's account claiming "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender".
With PTI inputs
