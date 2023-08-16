Chairman of Mahindra Group -- Anand Mahindra -- is known for being active on microblogging sites for posting interesting and inspiring things.

In his new tweet, he has once again shared his opinion about a restaurant -- opened by his friend Rohit Khattar in Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Have shared my pride in my buddy & partner Rohit Khattar in earlier posts. Now that pride is raised to a new level with the opening of @Indian_Accent Located at the @nmacc_india, it is arguably the most beautiful and upscale restaurant in the country. (Goes without saying that it has the finest cuisine!) It can’t be missed."

Apart from this, Mahindra is also an investor in Indian Accent.

Since being posted, the post garnered over 30.6K views and numerous wishes in the comment section.

In his previous post, Mahindra mentioned an emotional connect between Indians and our Jawans. He even posted a video where a jawan returned to his home on vacation and how he was welcomed by his family members.

On 15 August, Mahindra shared the video of an Indian conducting his finest orchestra in a tribute to the 77th Independence Day of India.

Sharing the visuals on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra said, “The World is indeed round. Things come full circle. 76 years after wresting our freedom from the British, an Indian CONDUCTS their finest orchestra in a tribute to our Independence. No better to wish you all a very Happy Independence Day."