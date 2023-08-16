Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  'Most beautiful, upscale restaurant in India': Anand Mahindra boasts about his friend's new restaurant in Mumbai

'Most beautiful, upscale restaurant in India': Anand Mahindra boasts about his friend's new restaurant in Mumbai

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:26 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • Apart from this, Mahindra is also an investor in Indian Accent.

Anand Mahindra with his friend Rohit Khattar.

Chairman of Mahindra Group -- Anand Mahindra -- is known for being active on microblogging sites for posting interesting and inspiring things.

Chairman of Mahindra Group -- Anand Mahindra -- is known for being active on microblogging sites for posting interesting and inspiring things.

In his new tweet, he has once again shared his opinion about a restaurant -- opened by his friend Rohit Khattar in Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

In his new tweet, he has once again shared his opinion about a restaurant -- opened by his friend Rohit Khattar in Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Have shared my pride in my buddy & partner Rohit Khattar in earlier posts. Now that pride is raised to a new level with the opening of @Indian_Accent Located at the @nmacc_india, it is arguably the most beautiful and upscale restaurant in the country. (Goes without saying that it has the finest cuisine!) It can’t be missed."

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Have shared my pride in my buddy & partner Rohit Khattar in earlier posts. Now that pride is raised to a new level with the opening of @Indian_Accent Located at the @nmacc_india, it is arguably the most beautiful and upscale restaurant in the country. (Goes without saying that it has the finest cuisine!) It can’t be missed."

Apart from this, Mahindra is also an investor in Indian Accent.

Apart from this, Mahindra is also an investor in Indian Accent.

Since being posted, the post garnered over 30.6K views and numerous wishes in the comment section.

Since being posted, the post garnered over 30.6K views and numerous wishes in the comment section.

ALSO READ: ‘76 years after wresting our freedom’: Anand Mahindra on 77th Independence Day

ALSO READ: ‘76 years after wresting our freedom’: Anand Mahindra on 77th Independence Day

In his previous post, Mahindra mentioned an emotional connect between Indians and our Jawans. He even posted a video where a jawan returned to his home on vacation and how he was welcomed by his family members.

In his previous post, Mahindra mentioned an emotional connect between Indians and our Jawans. He even posted a video where a jawan returned to his home on vacation and how he was welcomed by his family members.

On 15 August, Mahindra shared the video of an Indian conducting his finest orchestra in a tribute to the 77th Independence Day of India.

On 15 August, Mahindra shared the video of an Indian conducting his finest orchestra in a tribute to the 77th Independence Day of India.

Sharing the visuals on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra said, “The World is indeed round. Things come full circle. 76 years after wresting our freedom from the British, an Indian CONDUCTS their finest orchestra in a tribute to our Independence. No better to wish you all a very Happy Independence Day."

Sharing the visuals on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra said, “The World is indeed round. Things come full circle. 76 years after wresting our freedom from the British, an Indian CONDUCTS their finest orchestra in a tribute to our Independence. No better to wish you all a very Happy Independence Day."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 07:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.