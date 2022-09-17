‘Most beloved leader’, Amit Shah praises PM Modi on his 72nd birthday

Home Minister Amit Shah lavished praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday while adding he makes impossible seeming tasks possible with his ‘India first’ thinking and commitment to welfare of poor
Home Minister Amit Shah wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday referring to him as the ‘most beloved leader’ and praising his efforts to accomplish seemingly impossible tasks via his commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged and "India first" thinking.
Shah shared his wishes through Twitter,he wrote, on Twitter, “Wishing the country's most beloved leader and our inspiration Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday. I pray to god for his good health and long life. Modi Ji with his India-first thinking and commitment to the welfare of the poor has made impossible-seeming tasks possible"
He reiterated his remarks at in Hyderabad at an event to kick off the celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day. He paired these remarks by saying, "With the parallel coordination of welfare of poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, Narendra Modi ji has fulfilled his resolve on the ground by placing Mother Bharati at the highest position once again. This has been possible only because of his decisive leadership and the unwavering faith of people in that leadership,"
The home minister added, "The life of Narendra Modiji, the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant new India, symbolises service and dedication. For the first time after independence, Modiji has instilled a sense of hope and faith in crores of poor by giving them their rights. Today, every section of the country is standing with Modiji like a rock,"
Calling PM Modi the "conductor of Indian culture" who has worked to take the country forward in every field by connecting it to its original roots he said, "New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modiji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world,"
Amit Shah will also be attending a 'Sewa karyakram' organised in Hyderabad to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP) is running various programmes under the "Seva Pakhwada" initiative across the country from September 17 to October 2.
While in the city, he will also distribute toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels and equipment to divyangs.