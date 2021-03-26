Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said that in future, success of Indian Railways would define the success of the Nation."

Piyush Goyal while having a review meeting today with the Board Members and General Managers of Zonal Railways and Divisional Railway Managers of Divisions said “The year was the most challenging year for Railways. One year of lock down. Covid 19 has demonstrated the resolve of Railways to fight back and emerge stronger. Mindset of Railways has transformed. It’s no longer business as usual for Railways. Use of new technologies and innovation has created new standards and benchmarks."

The Railway Minister said that It was time to rewrite the destiny and future of Railways which is self-sustaining, punctual, passenger-friendly safe, green, and first choice of businesses .

Piyush Goyal said,"1223 MT Highest Freight Loading is a message of positivity to the Nation. 5900 Kms electrification was done this year. It is the highest ever electrification achieved by Indian Railways."

Piyush Goyal complimented the Railway officers & staff for making extra Ordinary efforts during the pandemic to increase loading. He also stressed on safety measures to be adopted and directed Railway officials to take pro active steps towards the same.

Indian Railways has continued to maintain the high momentum in Freight figures in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of March 2021. It is expected to surpass the total cumulative freight figures of last year. Freight Revenue for the Year 2020-21 is Rs. 114652.47 (in Cr) as compared to Rs. 112358.83 (last year). It is a growth of +2%.

