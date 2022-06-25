The survey further said that only 29% of consumers who went to an air conditioned restaurant in the last 1 month said that restaurants did not levy the service charge or they got them to remove it
A survey by online platform LocalCircles has revealed that60% consumers who went to an air conditioned restaurant in the last 1 month paid a service charge. This comes even after the Government of India has made it clear that payment of 'service charge' at restaurants is entirely voluntary and at the discretion of consumers.
LocalCircles conducted a survey that received more than 23,000 responses from citizens residing in 296 districts of India. 64% of the respondents were men while 36% were women. 48% respondents were from tier 1, 31% from tier 2 and 21% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.
The survey found that 60% people mentioned “Restaurant charged and we paid" while 9% said “Restaurant charged and we got them to remove". Only 20% said “Restaurant did not charge" the service charge while 11% “Can’t say (did not pay attention or didn’t go to a restaurant last month)".
Further the survey asked its respondents on CCPA action against the forceful levying of service charge by restaurants.
To this 19% surveyed people said “Issue penal notices against all such restaurants on suo moto basis", 10% said “Issue penal notices against all restaurant where there is a consumer bill with service charge levied", and 39% said “Do both of the above".
The survey revealed that air-conditioned restaurants are still charging service charge despite the government issuing recent guidelines saying that it is completely optional. This is evident with 60% of consumers who went to an air-conditioned restaurant in the last 1 month confirming that they paid a service charge.
When the survey compared results for 2017, 2018 and 2022, it is clear that the campaign against forced service charge that gathered momentum in 2018 has fizzled away and despite the recent guidelines by CCPA restaurants are not stopping the levying of service charge.
Also, fewer consumers are standing up against service charge. 68% of consumers are in favour of CCPA to start issuing penal notices to restaurant levying service charge based on consumer complaints/bills and on suo moto basis.
