Recent studies have shown that almost 90% of the COVID-19 fatalities in Hong Kong caused by the fifth wave of the pandemic occurred among unvaccinated patients.

In almost two months, 46 deaths COVID related deaths were reported from Hong Kong', of these 40 people were unvaccinated, cited Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP). The fifth wave was declared on 31 December. The number of COVID-19 deaths recorded since the beginning of the year stands at 75.

Driven by the Omicron variant, Hong Kong is in the midst of its worst COVID outbreak since the epidemic began in 2020.

In the wake of the imposition of national security law, Hong Kong pursued a strict plan aimed to control the spread of the virus. The city barred visitors, imposed the world's longest and most stringent quarantines on travelers, and pursued aggressive contact tracing tactics with sudden lockdowns and mandatory tests.

Hong Kong's insistence on sending all positive cases to hospitals, irrespective of the severity, has led to at least one hospital being so overwhelmed it was forced to move patients on gurneys outside, lining them up in the parking lot, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, a raft of tightened restrictions and targeted lockdowns have led many experts and residents to question the sustainability of such an approach as the city enters the third year of the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

