‘Most Covid-related deaths in Delhi linked to comorbidities, cases likely to fall’: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 02:30 PM IST
- Covid Update: Some top government experts monitoring the Covid situation in the country has said that the cases may start dropping to 1,000-2,000 per day starting 15 May.
Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday has shared an update on covid cases in the national capital. While speaking to news agency PTI, he said that cases in Delhi are likely to tapper down in coming days.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×