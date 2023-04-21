Out of 7,976 Covid beds in the hospitals of Delhi, 390 are occupied, the health department data showed. A day earlier, the city reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent. On Wednesday, the city reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent. The national capital had recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

