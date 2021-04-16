Most customers are unaware of vehicle subscription model, finds Car Dekho survey

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Although many automakers have offered the service, passenger vehicle leasing in India is growing at a subdued pace as customers across age groups are not aware of the service, and the ones that are aware find the charges too high compared with owning or purchasing a car, a survey conducted by Car Dekho, a digital platform for sales of used vehicles, has found.

New Delhi: Although many automakers have offered the service, passenger vehicle leasing in India is growing at a subdued pace as customers across age groups are not aware of the service, and the ones that are aware find the charges too high compared with owning or purchasing a car, a survey conducted by Car Dekho, a digital platform for sales of used vehicles, has found.

Also Read | India needs to learn from the Suez crisis

It further added that 76 %of respondents in the 18-24 age group are not aware of such services, while 70% of those above 44 years denied any such knowledge. Nearly 66% of respondents in the age group of 25-45 years showed lack of awareness about car subscription services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vehicle manufacturers have been offering their products on a subscription mode to attract customers who don’t want to own a vehicle for the long term. Some of them have tie-ups with other startups to promote this business model.

“Another finding was that 61% of respondents across age groups prefer a mix of car finance and down payment while purchasing a car and, on average, 18% of respondents prefer to make full payment. The survey also reveals that there is a serious need for an awareness campaign by manufacturers about subscription services since over 15% of consumer showed a willingness to explore vehicle subscription services," said the company in the statement mentioned above.

Car Dekho conducted the survey among 501 respondents who were in-market with high intent of purchasing a car. The survey was conducted through telephonic interactions. Nearly 47% of the respondents were in the age group of 25-34, with 61% employed in the private sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Among those who selected car subscription, 57% preferred zero downpayments as the key reason that could compel them to explore this option. 62% of the respondents believe the current vehicle subscription pricing model offered in the market is either too high or needs correction and 47% said 12 months would be the best lock-in tenure," it further added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}