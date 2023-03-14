The World of Statistics has released a report on the world's most educated population. In the list of top 20 countries India and the US stood nowhere. The top-3 rank holders are Switzerland (1), Japan (2), and Sweden (3). While the US is ranked at 21st spot. And, India is nowhere on the list.

The other educated population in the top-10 list includes Germany (4), the UK (5), Denmark (6), Norway (7), Finland (8), Canada (9), and the Netherlands (10). China is in the 26th spot.

Interestingly, four US universities have attained their position in the top global universities in QS ranking 2023. These include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1), Stanford University (3), Harvard University (5), and the University of Chicago (10), respectively.

According to the government's data, the literacy rate in India is 74.04%. The literacy rate in the US is 79%.

This year, the Central government increased the budget allocation by a marginal 8% from ₹1.12 lakh crore as opposed to 1.04 lakh crore in 2022-23. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a national digital library for children and adolescents.

However, the World of Statistics did not mention the criteria on what basis the rankings were done.

Here's the list of the "Most educated population" by WoS:

