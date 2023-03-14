Most Educated Population - India, US not in top-201 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:16 PM IST
- The top-3 rank holders are Switzerland (1), Japan (2), and Sweden (3). While the US is ranked at 21st spot
The World of Statistics has released a report on the world's most educated population. In the list of top 20 countries India and the US stood nowhere. The top-3 rank holders are Switzerland (1), Japan (2), and Sweden (3). While the US is ranked at 21st spot. And, India is nowhere on the list.
