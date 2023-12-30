Most Googled people in India in 2023: This Bollywood celebrity tops the list dominated by cricketers; can you guess who?
Most Googled people in India in 2023: This Bollywood celebrity has topped the list that is dominated by cricketers; can you guess who?
The list of most Googled people in India in 2023 is out. The list is dominated by cricketers, reflecting the sport's immense popularity in India. However, actors and social media influencers also made it to the list.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message