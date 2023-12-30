The list of most Googled people in India in 2023 is out. The list is dominated by cricketers, reflecting the sport's immense popularity in India. However, actors and social media influencers also made it to the list.

Travis Head

Number 10: The Australian batsman, after having missed some games due to injury, came back to the ICC World Cup 2023 and instantly made a mark for himself. His 137 runs off 120 balls in the final shattered the dreams of Indian fans as Australia won the title for the sixth time.

Suryakumar Yadav

Number 9: Stylish middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav continued his rise in 2023. He was the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is.

David Beckham

Number 8: Former England football star David Beckham remained a popular figure in India in 2023. During his trip to India, he attended a dinner hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Glenn Maxwell

Number 7: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had a typically entertaining year in 2023. He smashed a double century in the World Cup against Afghanistan under challenging physical conditions.

Sidharth Malhotra

Number 6: Actor Sidharth Malhotra's wedding to Kiara Advani was the biggest highlight of his year. He also had a film release with Mission Majnu.

Elvish Yadav

Number 5: Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, known for his comedy skits and pranks, continued to grow his channel in 2023. He has 14.8M subscribers on YouTube. He was the winner of Bigg Boss this year.

Mohammed Shami

Number 4: Veteran pace bowler Mohammed Shami was not selected in the first couple of games in the World Cup. After his comeback, he took 24 wickets in 7 matches and turned out to be India's highest wicket-taker in the World Cups.

Rachin Ravindra

Number 3: New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, of Indian origin, had a breakout year in 2023. He was a key player for New Zealand in the World Cup.

Shubman Gill

Number 2: Rising cricket star Shubman Gill cemented his place as one of India's most promising young batsmen in 2023. In addition to cricket, he was also in the news for his rumoured affair with Sara Tendulkar.

Kiara Advani

Number 1: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani topped the list of most Googled people in India in 2023. This was largely due to her much-talked-about wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra in February. She also had a film release, Satyaprem Ki Katha.

