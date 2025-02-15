Terming the allegations made by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann regarding flights carrying immigrants landing in Amritsar as a “useless topic”, BJP's state general secretary on Saturday said that “most of the deported illegal Indians are from Punjab”.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had alleged that Amritsar is being chosen deliberately to “portray that only Punjabis are illegal migrants”.

Anil Sarin said, “The people who have been deported and are coming to India, there is no doubt that most of them are from Punjab. In the first plane of about 100 passengers, 33 were from Punjab and in the plane of 119 coming today, 66 are from Punjab.”

Sarin said, "This is a useless politics being done on where the planes will land. “The issue is who sent these people to America illegally. By spending lakhs of rupees, these people pay travel agents to go abroad illegally. Punjab government should tell what action has it taken against those travel agents. I strongly condemn the way Punjab CM spoke about the Prime Minister.”

What did Punjab CM Mann allege? Punjab Chief Minister had earlier said, “Why are these planes landing in Punjab? What is the kind of message you're trying to send? Are you trying to send a message that every illegal immigrant to the USA is from Punjab? Punjab CM is absolutely correct to that extent. There were people from Gujarat and Haryana. You could have landed this plane in Delhi or anywhere else. Why in Amritsar all the time?”

He also highlighted that Pakistan, an enemy country of India, is very near to Amritsar, posing a threat. He also questioned the Centre as to why Ahmedabad or any other place was not chosen.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader also accused the Punjab government and police of taking bribes from these agents.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Minister Gulzar Singh Ranike criticised the Centre, claiming that bringing the planes to land in the state was part of a conspiracy to tarnish the state's image and portray Punjabis as nothing more than illegal immigrants.

Second flight carrying illegal immigrants to land today The flight is expected to arrive at Amritsar airport around 10 pm on Saturday, according to PTI citing official source. Among the 119 deportees, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, a third plane carrying deportees is scheduled to land on February 16.

Earlier, on February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport. Of those, 33 were from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, and 30 from Punjab.