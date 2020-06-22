NEW DELHI: Majority of Indians believe Indian celebrities should not endorse Chinese brands, according a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB).

The firm conducted telephonic survey with 480 people over 17 and 18 June to gauge consumer sentiment on celebrities endorsing Chinese brands after 20 Indian soldiers died in a face-off in Galwan valley. The survey was conducted to understand if Indian consumers knew the country of origin of the brands mentioned and preference for celebrities endorsing Chinese brands.

84% of respondents were against celebrities supporting or selling Chinese brands and wanted them to promote Indian products. Many also held China responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 72% respondents said Chinese smartphone brand Vivo should not sponsor homegrown T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL). The governing committee of IPL is slated to take a decision on sponsorship deal with Chinese brands this week.

In terms of association of celebrities with Chinese brands, Vivo's partnership with actor Aamir Khan was most recalled with 42% respondents remembering the deal, followed by Sara Ali Khan (6%).

For Oppo, most recalled association was with Ranbir Kapoor (22%), followed by Katrina Kaif (11%), rap star Badshah (7%), Deepika Padukone (3%), Sonam Kapoor (2%), cricketer Hardik Pandya (2%), Rohit Sharma (4%) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1%).

Other Chinese brand associations included OnePlus with Amitabh Bachchan (14%), Realme with Salman Khan (21%), Shraddha Kapoor (3%) and iQoo Virat Kohli (9%).

Overall only 32% of respondents got country of origin correct in the case of Chinese which shows that these brands have done a good job in masking their identity, and many consumers actually believe they are local brands, perhaps because of their ubiquitous presence in media and on retail shelves. The study also stated that consumers actually don’t care for country of origin and the ongoing ‘backlash’ is largely media/political hype.

85% felt that e-learning platform Byju’s replaced Chinese brand Oppo as sponsor of the Indian cricket team. Though majority of the respondents (75%) did not know that Byju has received heavy investments from Chinese private equity firm Tencent.

"Both Vivo, the sponsor of IPL and Byju’s, the sponsor of the Indian team have Chinese ownership/investment. In the recent IIHB survey, both have been seriously thumbed down," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai- based marketing and communication agency.

Bytedance owned short video app TikTok has a strong Chinese association 56% respondents admitting that they know that it is a Chinese. However, 62% respondents said they are not sure if they will unistall the app.

