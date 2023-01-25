Most Indians expect Budget to tackle inflation: Survey

At a macroeconomic level, those polled held a positive outlook—50% believe that the Indian economy will grow in 2023 as against 31% who feel there will be a slowdown. Non-metros at 54% are more optimistic as compared to metros. 55% believe that Sensex will hover around the 70,000 mark by year end. A sizable or 40% expect it to potentially cross 70,000 as well. This is more amongst the affluent (58%) and older (36–55-year-olds), according to the survey findings.