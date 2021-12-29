Most Indians plan to switch from renting to owning assets: Study

"The pandemic has brought about a clear shift in preference amongst Indian consumers. They are gravitating towards future-proofing through long-term investments. With affordability at an all-time high, there has probably never been a better time to buy a house, which is both an important element of asset allocation and a key pillar of financial security. That said, customers believe that this change requires enhanced support from their financial partner to advise and guide them through this long-term commitment," Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Housing Finance, said.