Most Latam FX track lower commodity prices, Brazil data in focus

EMERGING-MARKETS/LATAM (UPDATE 1):EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX track lower commodity prices, Brazil data in focus

Reuters
Published15 Oct 2024, 02:03 AM IST
Most Latam FX track lower commodity prices, Brazil data in focus
Most Latam FX track lower commodity prices, Brazil data in focus

* Brazil's economic activity beats forecast in August * Rate decision in Chile later in the week * MSCI Latam stocks index up 1.45%, FX adds 0.8% (Updated at 1953 GMT) By Shashwat Chauhan and Johann M Cherian Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most currencies of resources-rich Latin America slipped on Monday, tracking weak commodity prices, while robust Brazilian economic data bolstered the case for interest rate hikes and strengthened the real. China pledged on Saturday to "significantly increase" spending to revive its sputtering economy, but left investors guessing the overall size of the stimulus package. Crude oil prices slipped more than 1%, while prices of base metals such as copper also tumbled on a lack of detail on China's stimulus plans. Oil producer Mexico's peso slipped 0.7%, while Colombia's peso held steady in choppy trading. Currencies of top copper producers in the region Chile and Peru lost 0.1% and 1%, respectively. Later in the week, Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, a poll of traders released by the bank showed. Bucking the trend, the real ticked up 0.6% to 5.58 per dollar in turbulent trading. Brazil's economic activity again surprised on the upside in August, central bank data showed, reinforcing a view of heated economic momentum that prompted policymakers to kick off a monetary tightening cycle last month. "While the data is positive, indicating that Brazil's economic activity remains strong, it also reinforces the central bank's decision to raise interest rates during the last COPOM meeting," said Matheus Zani, FX risk manager at Deaglo. Brazil's central bank sees strong economic activity as a major factor behind its monetary policy decision, incoming Governor Gabriel Galipolo said. Two sources from Brazil's Finance Ministry told Reuters that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government is preparing to roll out measures to curb mandatory spending after a second round of municipal elections at the end of the month. Concerns about Brazil not meeting its annual fiscal targets, along with a monetary policy pivot earlier this year have sparked uncertainty about the region's largest economy. The real and the Bovespa are both on track for losses this year. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies was last up 0.8%, while stocks added 1.45%. Other bourses were mixed, with Argentina's Merval index and Colombia's main index up over 1% each, while the Mexican benchmark fell 1%. Most EM assets ex-China posted marginal gains and losses last week as brimming tensions in the Middle East and the continuous repricing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate path led to choppy trading. On Thursday, a U.S. retail sales reading and jobless claims data could set the tone for market expectations around the Fed's rate path. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latin American market prices from Reuters MSCI Emerging Markets 1159.77 0.02 MSCI LatAm 2216.81 1.46 Brazil Bovespa 131042.84 0.81 Mexico IPC 51870.08 -1 Chile IPSA 6572 -0.01 Argentina Merval 1802738.7 1.108 2 Colombia COLCAP 1326.48 1.25 Brazil real 5.5798 0.58 Mexico peso 19.3832 -0.66 Chile peso 927.5 -0.12 Colombia peso 4207.45 0.10 Peru sol 3.758 -1.03 Argentina peso 979.5 -0.46 (interbank) Argentina peso (parallel) 1170 0.85 (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 02:03 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMost Latam FX track lower commodity prices, Brazil data in focus

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.