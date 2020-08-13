Most medical supplies for fighting covid-19 now domestically manufactured

Most of the medical supplies for fighting covid-19 pandemic are now being domestically manufactured which were earlier being imported, the centre said on Thursday indicating a boost to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ campaigns.

Along with augmenting covid-19 facilities, the Union Government has been also providing medical supplies free of cost to the State/UT governments to supplement their efforts in containment of the disease. “Most of the products supplied by Government of India were not being manufactured in the country in the beginning. The rising global demand due to the pandemic resulted in their scarce availability in the foreign markets," the government said.

Since 11th March 2020, the Union Government has distributed more than 3.04 crore N95 masks and more than 1.28 crore PPE kits to States / UTs / Central Institutions, free of cost. Also, more than 10.83 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them, the union health ministry said in a statement adding that in addition, 22533 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been delivered to various States/ UTs / Central Institutions. The Centre is also ensuring their installation and commissioning, it said.

Jointly, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others encouraged the domestic industry and facilitated to manufacture and supply essential medical equipment like PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators etc., during this period.

Meanwhile the total tally of covid-19 cases in India on Thursday reached 21,14,140 and toll touched 47,488. India currently at the third number globally among the worst coronavirus hit countries only behind USA and Brazil. The country however has one of highest recovery rates and lowest case fatality rates. India on Thursday recorded highest ever single day recoveries of 56,383 leading to the total number recovered covid-19 patients touching nearly 17 lakh (16,95,982).

As compared to other nations, India has managed a much higher recovery rate (67% compared to 50% in USA) and low fatality rates (2% compared to 3.25% in USA and over 10% in many European countries).

With increasing number of recoveries, while the Recovery Rate has crossed 70% (70.77% today), the case mortality among covid-19 patients has further regressed to 1.96%, and steadily declining, the union health ministry said adding that the actual caseload of the country is currently is 27.27% of the total positive cases and the recoveries exceed the active cases (6,53,622) by more than 10 lakh.

In terms of testing, crossing the 8 lakh/day milestone of tests in a single day, India has registered 8,30,391 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The average daily tests conducted saw a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to more than 6.3 lakh in the current week, the government said. The cumulative testing as on date has jumped to 2,68,45,688 crore and the Tests Per Million has increased to 19453.

“India has fast paced its testing and tracing infrastructure, but much more is required. Innovations for mass testing and screening protocols need quick adoption and scale-up. India’s public and private medical research institutions have responded well to the challenge and with right support have the capacity to scale-up the efforts further," said Himanshu Sikka, Lead- Health, IPE Global, an international development consulting firm in healthcare. “With a population of over 1.38 billion people, the need of the hour is to innovate further around the mass testing and screening protocols to isolate the infected populations from further spreading the virus in the community and country," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via