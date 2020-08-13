Most medical supplies for fighting covid-19 now domestically manufactured

“India has fast paced its testing and tracing infrastructure, but much more is required. Innovations for mass testing and screening protocols need quick adoption and scale-up. India’s public and private medical research institutions have responded well to the challenge and with right support have the capacity to scale-up the efforts further," said Himanshu Sikka, Lead- Health, IPE Global, an international development consulting firm in healthcare. “With a population of over 1.38 billion people, the need of the hour is to innovate further around the mass testing and screening protocols to isolate the infected populations from further spreading the virus in the community and country," he said.