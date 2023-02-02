New Delhi: Personal care product companies put out most objectionable advertisements, finds a new report from The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), ‘Objectionable ads in the Beauty & Personal Care’ category and the rising impact of influencer marketing & D2C brands.

It said that the personal care sector has emerged among the top three violators contributing to 12% of all objectionable advertisements scrutinized by the council. The number of violations has grown over 4x.

For the years 2021-22 and the first three quarters of FY22-23, the body said it processed complaints against 1,126 advertisements in this sector versus just 347 ads in the two years prior.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO & secretary of the organization said: “Personal care, particularly on digital platforms, is a high engagement space for consumers, and it is important that their interests be protected," she said.

There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019 and 5.7% of ads in violation of its code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin care category, 24.7% from the cosmetics category, 19.4% from hair care.