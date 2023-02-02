Home / News / India /  Most objectionable ads by D2C: ASCI
Back

New Delhi: Personal care product companies put out most objectionable advertisements, finds a new report from The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), ‘Objectionable ads in the Beauty & Personal Care’ category and the rising impact of influencer marketing & D2C brands. 

It said that the personal care sector has emerged among the top three violators contributing to 12% of all objectionable advertisements scrutinized by the council. The number of violations has grown over 4x. 

For the years 2021-22 and the first three quarters of FY22-23, the body said it processed complaints against 1,126 advertisements in this sector versus just 347 ads in the two years prior. 

Manisha Kapoor, CEO & secretary of the organization said: “Personal care, particularly on digital platforms, is a high engagement space for consumers, and it is important that their interests be protected," she said. 

There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019 and 5.7% of ads in violation of its code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin care category, 24.7% from the cosmetics category, 19.4% from hair care.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout