Most objectionable ads by D2C: ASCI

Most objectionable ads by D2C: ASCI1 min read . 11:56 PM IST
- There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years
New Delhi: Personal care product companies put out most objectionable advertisements, finds a new report from The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), ‘Objectionable ads in the Beauty & Personal Care’ category and the rising impact of influencer marketing & D2C brands.
New Delhi: Personal care product companies put out most objectionable advertisements, finds a new report from The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), ‘Objectionable ads in the Beauty & Personal Care’ category and the rising impact of influencer marketing & D2C brands.
It said that the personal care sector has emerged among the top three violators contributing to 12% of all objectionable advertisements scrutinized by the council. The number of violations has grown over 4x.
It said that the personal care sector has emerged among the top three violators contributing to 12% of all objectionable advertisements scrutinized by the council. The number of violations has grown over 4x.
For the years 2021-22 and the first three quarters of FY22-23, the body said it processed complaints against 1,126 advertisements in this sector versus just 347 ads in the two years prior.
For the years 2021-22 and the first three quarters of FY22-23, the body said it processed complaints against 1,126 advertisements in this sector versus just 347 ads in the two years prior.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO & secretary of the organization said: “Personal care, particularly on digital platforms, is a high engagement space for consumers, and it is important that their interests be protected," she said.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO & secretary of the organization said: “Personal care, particularly on digital platforms, is a high engagement space for consumers, and it is important that their interests be protected," she said.
There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019 and 5.7% of ads in violation of its code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin care category, 24.7% from the cosmetics category, 19.4% from hair care.
There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019 and 5.7% of ads in violation of its code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin care category, 24.7% from the cosmetics category, 19.4% from hair care.