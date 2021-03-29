Most of active companies now covered under ‘small company’ definition

NEW DELHI: More than three-fourths of all active companies in India are defined as ‘small companies’, which give them the flexibility of a liberalised compliance regime under the Companies Act, a government official said, citing official figures.

Of the 13.2 lakh active companies, more than 10 lakh are classified as small, the official said. One recent development which helped more companies to get the benefit of the liberalised regime is the definition change introduced in union budget for FY22. Prior to the change, around 8 lakh companies were defined as small companies. But a change in norms of paid-up capital and sales threshold, announced in the budget, have helped an additional two lakh companies avail relief, the official said.

As per new terms, companies with a paid-up capital of Rs2 crore or less, and sales of Rs20 crore or less come are defined as small company. The earlier threshold was Rs50 lakh or less in paid-up capital and Rs2 crore or less in sales.

Small companies need not make cashflow statement as part of their financial statement and are not required to follow rotation of auditors. They are required to disclose only the total pay given to directors and key managerial personnel, unlike other companies which have to disclose this at the individual level. Also, unlike others, which need to hold four board meetings in a year, small companies need to hold only two. They also enjoy lesser penalties for defaults.

While the government’s emphasis on ease of doing business is reducing the rigors of compliance in certain areas, in certain other key regulatory fronts, transparency requirement is going up, especially on reporting of transactions in the economy. Under GST laws, the government has considerably scaled up the reporting requirements for businesses.

