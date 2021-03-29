Most of active companies now covered under ‘small company’ definition

Small companies need not make cashflow statement as part of their financial statement and are not required to follow rotation of auditors. They are required to disclose only the total pay given to directors and key managerial personnel, unlike other companies which have to disclose this at the individual level. Also, unlike others, which need to hold four board meetings in a year, small companies need to hold only two. They also enjoy lesser penalties for defaults.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}