Most of Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings to stay unchanged for 2 years, says S&P

Most of Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings to stay unchanged for 2 years, says S&P

Most Asia-Pacific countries are likely to receive enough vaccines for high inoculation rates only well into 2022, at the earliest. (File Photo: AP)
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Many parts of the region have been significantly affected by the pandemic and have seen sharp economic contractions in 2020. However, the episode has not seriously damaged their economic potential

MUMBAI: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said it expects most Asia-Pacific sovereign credit ratings to remain unchanged over the next one to two years despite the continued pressures posed by covid-19.

“Reflecting this, we have stable outlooks on more than two-thirds of the 21 long-term sovereign ratings in the region currently. That's according to a report published today titled, Asia-Pacific Sovereign Rating Trends Midyear 2021," it said.

Covid-19 vaccines, rolled out in several countries from late 2020, have helped to reduce pandemic-related uncertainties on the trends of economic and fiscal indicators. The better clarity has allowed a few positive rating actions on governments that showed strong credit metrics for their respective rating levels at the beginning of the year, the rating agency said.

“We expect much of Asia-Pacific to return to relatively strong economic performance once the region has covid-19 under control. Many parts of the region have been significantly affected by the pandemic and have seen sharp economic contractions in 2020. However, we believe the episode has not seriously damaged their economic potential," it added.

However, slow vaccine rollouts, S&P Global Ratings said, may drag on the recoveries of some parts of the region in the next year or so.

“Most Asia-Pacific countries are likely to receive enough vaccines for high inoculation rates only well into 2022, at the earliest. Meanwhile, governments may have to maintain social distancing measures to keep infection rates at tolerable levels. This limits the extent of economic and fiscal repair in the next year or so. But with visibility of when the pandemic could be brought under control, we can better grasp the downside scenarios for rating metrics," it said.

