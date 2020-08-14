Most of covid-related medical supplies are now produced in India

Meanwhile, India’s covid-19 case count reached 2,434,853 on Thursday, with 47,542 fatalities. India is the third worst covid-affected country, behind the US and Brazil. However, it has one of the highest recovery rates and lowest case fatality rates. India recorded the highest ever single-day recovery of 56,383 taking the total number of discharged patients to 1,726,037. India’s recovery rate was at 70.77%, compared to 50% in the US, besides a fatality rate of 1.96% compared to 3.25% in the US and over 10% in many European countries.