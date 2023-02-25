Most of the fraud customer care numbers are from this state
Most of the fraud customer care numbers were registered in West Bengal, according to Cloudsek's report. The report flagged a total of 31,179 fraudulent phone numbers, out of which 56% are from India
With the rise of digital era, thieves are leaving no option unexplored to dupe people and steal money. From electricity supply cut to winning a lottery, fraudsters are trapping people in different way. One such way is running fake customer care number network to trap customers. A recent report by Cloudsek.com has revealed that a total of 31,179 fraudulent phone numbers are actively duping people. Most of the Indian fraud customer care numbers were registered from West Bengal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×